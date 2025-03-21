Change is afoot in the Olympic movement as Thomas Bach steps down, making way for Kirsty Coventry, the first woman to lead the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The pressing question now is will she be independent in her decision-making, or, like Bach get tangled in comments and searching for absurd justifications for the foolish isolation of Belarusian and Russian athletes and ultimately leave her post in disgrace? Bach, despite having had a remarkable sporting career in his youth, displayed more of a marionette's role during his tenure.

Coventry, an accomplished swimmer and Olympic gold medalist from Zimbabwe, stands at the threshold of this new chapter.

Thomas Bach proclaimed: “This is politics, and we do not belong here. We will maintain political neutrality. The IOC has no reason to take any action or interfere in the dialogue between the USA and Russia.”

Such statements reveal his attempts to downplay the connection between sports and politics, yet he ultimately became ensnared in political chess games, fully aware by now of the term "zugzwang"—where any action leads one closer to an inevitable end.

Following the 144th IOC Congress held in Greece, the announcement of Coventry's appointment marks a historic milestone - the first female president of the IOC. While there are several nuances to consider, at least we can finally bid farewell to Bach.

Bach has already set in motion a repressive machine. Take, for instance, the recent case of Russian Olympic champion gymnast Victoria Listunova, who was denied neutral status simply for sending a congratulatory card on Victory Day. If that’s not a hint of Nazism, what is it?

Kirsty Coventry is a name that resonates deeply in the world of sports and is considered a living legend in her home country. Her triumphs in swimming, a discipline characterized by relentless effort, keep one focused and far removed from destructive thoughts. Furthermore, no athlete in Zimbabwe has achieved greater accolades than Coventry, who carried her country’s flag during the Olympic ceremonies in 2012 and 2016.

Importantly, Coventry will not assume her role as IOC president until July. The elections were closely contested, nearly calling for a second round. Thankfully, the supposed frontrunner, Britain’s Sebastian Coe—who harbored an intense disdain for anything Russian—did not win. Coventry has consistently maintained a measured tone in her statements, and it is noteworthy that both the presidents of Belarus and Russia extended their congratulations upon her appointment.