3.65 BYN
3.06 BYN
3.47 BYN
UN Agency Accuses Israel of Deliberately Engineering Hunger in Gaza
The United Nations agency responsible for Palestinian refugees has accused Israel of intentionally provoking hunger in the Gaza Strip.
According to the agency, Israeli Defense Forces are allegedly obstructing the delivery of food, water, and medical supplies to the Palestinian enclave. The last humanitarian convoy was permitted into the region on April 25, and no aid shipments have been made for over a day.
Furthermore, bombings in Gaza continue, with 78 individuals reported killed in the past 24 hours. The total death toll from the ongoing conflict has now surpassed 51,000.