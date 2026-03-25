Georgia, washed by the Black Sea, shares borders with Turkey to the southwest, Armenia to the south, Azerbaijan to the east, and the Caucasus mountain range to the north, where it borders Russia. Covering nearly 70,000 square kilometers, the country is predominantly mountainous, dotted with dense forests and lush landscapes.

In Georgia, every guest is regarded as a messenger of God, welcomed with extraordinary warmth. Even those who have never visited the country have heard of the legendary hospitality of its people.

Mikhail Myatlikov, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, explained that before any contract is signed, extensive negotiations take place—both at the table and over the phone. Personal contact is essential; without it, no agreement can be successfully concluded.

Symbols of Georgia: Bread and WineBread and wine hold special significance in Georgia. Bread is not merely sustenance but a sacred emblem of life, prosperity, and respect for every individual. Wine, equally vital, carries traditions passed down through generations—particularly the custom of drinking wine with toasts, along with the legendary brandy produced here since the 19th century using classical French techniques from local grape varieties. This unique spirit derives its distinctive flavor from aging exclusively in oak barrels, where a rare phenolic compound called lignin—absent in other woods—oxidizes, imparting the drink with its characteristic aroma of nuts, oak, and caramel.

Georgia’s oldest and largest cognac producer is located in Tbilisi. Founded in 1888 by the renowned entrepreneur and scientist David Saradzhishvili, the enterprise houses one of the oldest cognac spirits from 1893, considered a national treasure. The chief technologist proudly recounted that in 2018, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visited this very factory during his trip to Georgia.

David Abzianidze, Quality Director and chief technologist at JSC “Saradzhishvili,” and a member of the International Viticulture and Wines Academy, shared:"The Belarusian leader was deeply interested in our history and asked very insightful questions. We decided to present him with a barrel of 25-year-old cognac spirit—he has yet to take it. Many Belarusians come here, taking photos, which again underlines the friendship between our countries."

The company meticulously oversees every stage of the process—from grape cultivation and distillation to aging and bottling. Their spirits are mainly exported to 20 countries worldwide. Belarusian buyers receive the product in bulk and in bottled form. Notably, only the Belarusian manufacturer is entrusted with bottling this unique spirit on-site, reflecting high trust and quality standards. The trade flows in both directions: Georgia imports spirits, while Belarus supplies the raw ethyl alcohol—purchased exclusively from Minsk Crystal—used in Georgian brandy production.

Overall, trade between Belarus and Georgia has grown by 70% over five years, though the figures remain modest—in 2025, just over $150 million, with an initial target of $200 million. A six-year pause in dialogue and economic activity slowed many projects, but today, both nations are ready to discuss and reach new agreements.

A few years ago, Georgia transitioned into a parliamentary republic, establishing a Friendship Group with Belarus in its parliament. The Belarusian parliament has a corresponding group as well.

In terms of business, both sides recognize that cooperation benefits everyone. The number of stores selling Belarusian products in Georgia has steadily increased. Currently, there are 34 outlets under brands like “Belarusian House,” Belmart, and BulbaLand. These began expanding about five years ago, starting with a single store in Tbilisi, and now each year sees new outlets opening. The stores are frequented by Russians, Belarusians, and Georgians alike.

The grocery baskets fill quickly, each shopper having their favorites, but dairy products are particularly popular. Georgian consumers enjoy Belarusian yogurt, butter, cottage cheese, sour cream, and milk—priced at roughly 4 to 6 rubles per liter, often cheaper than locally produced equivalents. This makes Belarus highly competitive in this market segment.

Reva Chigladze, founder of the “Belarusian House” retail chain, has been in the business for several years. Since opening his first store in 2019, he now manages dozens. “The quality here is unmatched across the post-Soviet space,” he affirms, citing daily sales as proof of success. “After opening my first store, my family stopped buying other products—they only purchase Belarusian dairy, meats, canned goods, and confectionery. Our refrigerator is filled with Belarusian goods,” he smiles.

Currently, three companies handle Belarusian exports to Georgia, each with its own network of suppliers. Among them is Mogilev Meat Processing Plant, which has recently signed new contracts worth $3 million. For the first time, Georgia will receive sausages, beef, and canned meat.

Many Belarusian companies proactively reach out to Georgian entrepreneurs, offering new products. Others turn to the Belarusian embassy, where partners are found. Logistics are straightforward—goods can reach Georgia in about three days, although weather sometimes causes delays.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Nikolay Rogachuk noted:"If the border remains open, sausage from Brest Meat Processing Plant can be in Tbilisi markets within three days, and in Batumi within four. The main obstacle is the Upper Lars crossing—often closed due to snow avalanches or landslides. But as weather improves, transportation will become more consistent."

Plans are underway to expand the product range to include light industry items and machinery. A new sales center in Tbilisi now offers tractors, combines, attachments, and more, with a comprehensive after-sales service—crucial for surpassing competitors. Belarusian machinery holds advantages: many know how well it performs in the fields.

Taras Murug, General Director of Belarusian Tractor Plant (“MTZ”), explained:"Demand is growing constantly. The opening of this center will enable us to supply a full range of equipment for agriculture. Tractors with 80-120 horsepower are especially popular."

Georgia’s market is highly competitive, with Chinese partners also establishing a presence. Yet, Belarusian manufacturers remain confident. Adil Piriyev, founder of the Belarusian machinery sales company, is sure buyers will visit the new center. Starting with spare parts in 2019, his business has since grown significantly. Belarusian equipment is renowned for quality, and local authorities now support subsidies for farmers purchasing Belarusian machinery.

Piriyev adds:"The buyer covers 70%, and the government funds 30%. It’s a very effective program. We sold many units a few years ago and plan to sell even more. Belarusian machinery has always been in demand in Georgia. It is of excellent quality, and customers are satisfied."

Economy remains a key element in strengthening bilateral ties. Discussions on new joint projects took place in Tbilisi during a session of the joint intergovernmental commission—the first in six years. Both countries possess significant potential, and it’s vital to harness it wisely.

“As we build many joint projects, we tap into enormous potential. Belarus’s expertise in agriculture is a global standard, which is highly valuable to us. Georgia boasts a developed hospitality industry and renowned winemaking. With a population of 3.5 million and nearly 9 million tourists annually, our interest in Georgia is evident,” said Irakli Shioshvili, Honorary Consul of Belarus in Georgia.

Plans are also underway to establish a Georgian-Belarusian agri-hub, where local farmers will be able to purchase fertilizers, seeds, equipment, and breeding livestock. Some initial contracts have already been signed.

A positive example of the thriving trade and economic relationship is the more than two-and-a-half-fold increase in mutual service exchanges over five years. Transport services—air, road, and rail—are in high demand. Moreover, a new direction is emerging: stock exchange trading. The first Georgian broker has already registered, and the company actively imports Belarusian timber and wood products. Taras Futruk, director of a woodworking enterprise in Poti, described their operation: "Belarusian products are known worldwide for their quality. We work with reliable raw materials, creating high-value products—biomass, pallets, and components. The best raw materials, combined with quality equipment, produce the best results on the market."

Frequent contacts between business and tourism are now commonplace. Minsk has direct flights to Tbilisi, Batumi, and Kutaisi, with over 80% seat occupancy. Georgia’s mountains, seas, and rich cuisine attract many visitors. In 2025, Belarus ranked seventh among the countries sending the most tourists to Georgia. Such people-to-people diplomacy can serve as a powerful engine for development across all spheres—economy, science, and culture.