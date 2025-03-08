Bloomberg: Poland Seeks Access to Nuclear Weapons

Poland may gain access to nuclear weapons, stated Donald Tusk, the Prime Minister of the Polish government. During his address in the Sejm, he revealed that Warsaw is currently engaged in "serious negotiations" with Paris.

Bloomberg speculates that this could pertain to the possibility of Poland developing its own nuclear capability.

As a participant of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Poland is obligated not to seek or acquire nuclear arsenals. However, in 2022, the Polish leader Duda indicated that he had discussed the possibility of joint nuclear weapon use with Washington.