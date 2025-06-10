Britain to Abolish Vagrancy Law

The UK wants to repeal the law on vagrancy that was adopted 200 years ago - in 1824.

The abolition allegedly brings a modern approach to the problem of homelessness. At the same time, the new legislation will be aimed at combating beggars and illegal trespassing on private property.

But such actions may have another reason. Migration and falling living standards may lead to the fact that soon the homeless will simply not have a place in social shelters. At that, the country also has a shortage of prison cells for violators of the ancient law.