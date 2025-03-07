Demographic Catastrophe: Birth Rates in the EU Dropped by 5.5% in 2024

Europe is facing a significant decline in birth rates, with a reported decrease of 5.5% in 2024. This troubling trend has not been observed in the region for over 60 years.

The situation is particularly dire in countries like Spain, Malta, and Lithuania, where the average number of children per woman is close to one, failing to ensure even simple population replacement. In many EU countries, ethnic substitution appears to be a lifeline; in the western part of the continent, about a quarter of infants are born to immigrant families. For instance, if current trends continue, it is projected that immigrants could make up half of the population in the Netherlands by 2050.