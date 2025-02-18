Department of State instructed diplomatic missions to cancel subscriptions to U.S. and British media

The U.S. Department of State has ordered to cancel all subscriptions to news publications that are not considered critical for operation of diplomatic missions. This was reported by The Washington Post (WP) with reference to an internal document of the department, TASS reported.

The publication notes that such a requirement applies to hundreds of U.S. embassies and consulates around the world and is aimed at reducing costs. According to WP, the order was given to cancel subscriptions primarily to The Economist, The New York Times, Politico, Bloomberg, Associated Press and Reuters. Embassy staff can request to keep their subscriptions, but it must consist of a "single sentence" with the justification that the publication's information is necessary for the safe operation of the diplomatic mission.

According to the newspaper, some diplomats expressed concern about the decision. For example, one anonymous diplomat believes that ending subscriptions, especially to local publications, will deprive embassies and consulates of the information they need to fulfill their mission. "It will jeopardize the lives of Americans abroad because we will be cut off from the sources of news we need on a daily basis," he said.