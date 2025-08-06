Donald Trump Officially Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The government of Cambodia has officially nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination was formally submitted to the Nobel Committee by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, reports TASS.

"In my capacity as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, I have the honor to officially nominate the esteemed 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his historic contributions to promoting peace worldwide. This nomination reflects not only my personal appreciation but also the sincere gratitude of the Cambodian people for his decisive role in restoring peace and stability along the Cambodia-Thailand border," the Cambodian Press Agency quotes from the letter.

Prime Minister Hun Manet emphasized that Trump’s timely intervention "prevented a potentially destructive conflict, played a vital role in saving lives, and paved the way for peace restoration between the two countries."

In March, U.S. Republican Congressman Darrell Issa nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Previously, the head of the White House was nominated in January 2024, when U.S. House of Representatives member Claudia Tenney proposed the award for his assistance in signing the Abraham Accords—agreements normalizing relations between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain. Trump has been nominated three times for the Nobel Peace Prize, including for his role in facilitating these agreements.