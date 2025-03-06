An emergency European Union summit on defense has postponed the adoption of a statement supporting Ukraine due to Hungary's position. Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized that Budapest did not endorse the final statement because it contradicts Hungary's stance.

He noted that the document discusses the continuation of the conflict. Specifically, the EU plans to allocate over €30.5 billion to Kiev by 2025, partly funded by frozen Russian assets.

It has also been confirmed that Europe intends to further steer its economy toward a military framework. EU leaders at the summit in Brussels agreed on a militarization plan for Europe amounting to €800 billion, as reported by the Agence France-Presse.