As the Polish presidential campaign approaches its climax, a scandal has erupted that has tarnished the reputation of Donald Tusk’s government. High-ranking figures from the Prime Minister’s entourage, the leader of the Civic Platform, have been implicated in a human smuggling scheme. Details are numerous, reactions are varied, but the accusations of illegal migrant transport cast a shadow—particularly on Rafal Trzaskowski, the opposition candidate—conveniently just before the second round of voting.

This is, of course, nothing new. Poland’s authorities have long exploited the issue of illegal migration for political gain. They often shift blame onto others, trying to divert attention from their own misconduct. Yet, these scandals damage the entire Polish elite’s credibility—not only within Poland but also internationally. Why?

Every election campaign in Poland—be it presidential or parliamentary—serves as a window into the dark secrets of the ruling classes in the neighboring country. The closets are full of skeletons. Campaign headquarters, aligned with loyal media outlets, eagerly dig into them, exposing the most sensational facts to the public. Recently, investigative journalists from the popular TV Republika channel claimed: “Illegal migration—organized by Tusk’s mafia. TV Republika obtained shocking documents from the prosecutor’s office.”

The investigation centers on a figure named Krystyna Suhano, an activist and member of two government commissions (one dealing with Russian influence, the other with activist protection). The evidence presented includes screenshots of correspondence between Suhano and another activist, Justyna, discussing the organization of migrant transportation from the border to Warsaw—markedly detailed. Ordinary Poles are outraged.

Strikingly, mainstream Polish media have largely kept silent about this scandal, despite TV Republika releasing a series of investigative reports. Many politicians and experts sharply condemn those involved, calling for accountability—including the highest figures close to Tusk’s circle.

Krzysztof Bosak, vice-speaker of the Polish Sejm from the nationalist and Eurosceptic “Confederation”:

“All involved must be isolated from leadership—particularly from government offices, civil service, law enforcement, and border security. This isn’t new. It’s happened before. Lessons must be learned. Anyone involved in illegal migrant trafficking and the creation of networks to transport people should be not only punished but also kept away from influence over Polish institutions.”

Such incidents are not unprecedented in recent Polish history. During the visa scandal, opponents of Tusk from “Law and Justice” (PiS), who were in power at the time, fought against the so-called influx of illegal migrants, spent millions on building expensive fences, yet secretly facilitated the crossing of hundreds of thousands through bribery and corrupt deals—by allowing migrants to cross the EU border under false pretenses.

Radosław Sikorski, former Polish foreign minister:

“We confirm that, especially from 2018 to 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs lost control over the visa system, introducing what are called simplified procedures or priority routes.”

Thus, a country that claims to champion strict migration policies saw over 200,000 migrants enter in 2022 alone, each paying around five thousand dollars for a visa. Entry stamps were even issued to citizens of “unfriendly” countries. The tariffs varied, and the entire process was riddled with corruption.

Tusk called this “the biggest scandal in Poland in the 21st century,” demanding explanations from the government and the European Union. Yet, the matter quietly faded away. A special commission was created, some officials were detained or dismissed, and even faced charges. But revealing the full extent of the scheme is no longer politically advantageous. The main aim of Polish authorities has been to blame other countries for artificially provoking a border crisis. Tusk, caught literally hand in hand with migrant traffickers, naturally points fingers elsewhere.

Donald Tusk, Polish Prime Minister:

“The right to asylum is important, but not when it’s organized by Russia, Belarus, or traffickers—when this migration is not only illegal but also extremely mass-scale. It’s, in a sense, a form of hybrid aggression against Poland.”

This reveals that accusations of “hybrid aggression” are merely a diversion. And Western countries, as usual, turn a blind eye to their own crimes. Why does Brussels, Strasbourg, and finally the UN remain silent? Back in 2021, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko disclosed the existence of a mafia organization operating within the EU that facilitates migrant transit—long before this scandal broke out.

In an interview with the Russian magazine “National Defense,” Lukashenko explained:

“People are going to the border. Yesterday, around two thousand or more gathered in Minsk and in forests—brought there by people. This transit is organized by operatives: they put people on planes, fly them here, take them to the border, transfer them across, and then the ‘welcoming’ countries—Poland, Germany, Ukraine—accept them. All for money.”

Over the years, little has changed. The refugee issue, exploited by Poland and the Baltic States as a justification for “protecting Europe,” is being used even more aggressively. Organizing obstacles for migrants is a lucrative business, with substantial EU funding. No wonder Lithuania recently filed a lawsuit at the International Court of the UN, accusing Belarus of orchestrating a migration crisis. Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas openly admits it’s a political move to keep migration issues on the EU agenda.

A Belarusian official, Vadim Pakhomchik, told the UN Crime Prevention Commission:

“We categorically reject these accusations—they are baseless. Less than half a percent of migrants in the EU enter through Belarus. It remains a mystery why the same destitute people arriving through Balkan and Mediterranean routes are called victims to be saved, while the few thousand crossing Belarus are labeled ‘instrumentalized,’ to be murdered or brutalized at the border.”

The echoes of the high-profile visa scandals of 2021 still resonate. Recently, in Uganda, people gathered outside the Polish embassy with posters demanding visas or refunds—those “legitimate” pathways to Europe. But today, as then, instead of the promised visas, only silence from diplomats and officials.