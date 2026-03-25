EU Parliament Approves Trade Deal with U.S.

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The European Parliament has approved a trade deal with the United States, which imposes a 15% tariff cap on most EU goods, BelTA reports, citing Bloomberg.

The decision was voted on March 26 and is seen as a step toward reducing tensions in transatlantic economic relations. "This is a crucial milestone in our efforts to ensure stability and predictability for European businesses, workers, and citizens," European Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said.

Before the vote, members introduced a number of amendments. Specifically, it stipulates that the agreement will not enter into force until the United States fulfills its obligations. Furthermore, its validity is limited to March 2028, with the possibility of extension by mutual agreement.

After approval by the European Parliament, the document will be further coordinated with EU member states to prepare the final version.

The decision was also welcomed in Washington. U.S. Ambassador to the EU Andrew Puzder noted that the deal would provide "stability and predictability" for businesses and called for expedited completion of all procedures.

Despite ongoing disagreements, the European Commission emphasizes the need to advance the deal. "Our economic interests require us to move forward. Our credibility depends on keeping our word," Dombrovskis emphasized.