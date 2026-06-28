Belarusian government discusses development of legal framework for cryptobanks

The legal framework for cryptobanks in Belarus is nearing completion. This means that new players may appear in the market soon.

On June 28, 2026, at a meeting of the High-Tech Park Supervisory Board, the Belarusian government reviewed draft final documents regarding internal controls to effectively combat money laundering and terrorist financing. Another document defines requirements for applicants for cryptobank status, as well as for business projects.

Dmitry Kalechits, First Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the High-Tech Park Supervisory Board:

"The document will combine issues related to the functioning of cryptoassets with elements of banking regulation. It was developed jointly with the National Bank of Belarus and establishes requirements for the structure of business plans, applicants, beneficiaries, and the information system that will operate in crypto banks."

Dmitry Kalechits, First Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the High-Tech Park Supervisory Board