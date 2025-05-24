3.76 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.39 BYN
Exchange of Prisoners under 1000-to-1000 Formula in Istanbul Agreement Completed
The agreements reached in Istanbul regarding prisoner exchanges have been fully implemented. This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense. Over a three-day period starting May 23, 880 Russian military personnel and 120 civilians have been returned, fulfilling the 1000-to-1000 exchange formula.
Alexander Fomin, Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia:
"The agreements reached in Istanbul on May 16 regarding prisoner exchange have been fully executed. We expect that the large-scale exchange of prisoners initiated by Russia will foster a favorable atmosphere for discussing the conditions of a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the authorities of the Republic of Belarus for their comprehensive assistance and support."
The next negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are also likely to take place in Istanbul. Turkey is considered the most probable venue for the meeting of the negotiating delegations, according to TASS. The publication notes that the Vatican is unlikely to serve as a meeting place for various reasons, including logistical considerations.