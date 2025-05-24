The agreements reached in Istanbul regarding prisoner exchanges have been fully implemented. This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense. Over a three-day period starting May 23, 880 Russian military personnel and 120 civilians have been returned, fulfilling the 1000-to-1000 exchange formula.

Alexander Fomin, Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia:

"The agreements reached in Istanbul on May 16 regarding prisoner exchange have been fully executed. We expect that the large-scale exchange of prisoners initiated by Russia will foster a favorable atmosphere for discussing the conditions of a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the authorities of the Republic of Belarus for their comprehensive assistance and support."