Expert Yezhov: Lukashenko's position toward the West reflects Belarus's sovereign status

"Alexander Lukashenko's position reflects both his leadership style and the sovereign status of the Republic of Belarus. There is, of course, a certain logic to this, and an understanding that national priorities for positioning the state on the global stage are paramount in the development strategy of the Republic of Belarus. Here, of course, we see a very telling contrast between Belarus and those states that, for some reason, ignoring their national interests, have decided to serve the common master. In this situation, the publicly stated position of the President of Belarus deserves respect."