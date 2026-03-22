3.60 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.47 BYN
Fertilizer Prices Rise by Nearly 45% due to the Strait of Hormuz Closure
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have affected virtually every aspect of human life. The world is on the brink of a crisis in the agricultural sector.
Fertilizer prices have risen to their highest level since 2022, with a nearly 45% increase since the start of the war.
About a third of the world's fertilizer supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important logistics hubs.
Rising prices and unstable supplies could lead to feed shortages for the meat industry, and subsequently, to increased food inflation.