Fertilizer Prices Rise by Nearly 45% due to the Strait of Hormuz Closure

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The conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have affected virtually every aspect of human life. The world is on the brink of a crisis in the agricultural sector.

Fertilizer prices have risen to their highest level since 2022, with a nearly 45% increase since the start of the war.

About a third of the world's fertilizer supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important logistics hubs.