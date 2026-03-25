Foreign Minister Sybiha Announces that Ukraine Severs Its Last Legal Ties with CIS

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At the initiative of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Cabinet of Ministers suspended 116 international treaties Ukraine had previously concluded with Russia, Belarus, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). This was reported on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian minister stated that Ukraine is "severing its last legal ties" with the CIS.