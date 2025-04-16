France Becomes Leading EU Country for Asylum Requests

France has emerged as the leading country in the European Union for asylum requests. This information comes from a report by the European statistical agency Eurostat, as reported by RIA Novosti.

In February 2025, France received 13,065 asylum applications, surpassing Spain with 12,975 applications and Germany with 12,775. These three nations significantly outpaced Belgium (3,060), Switzerland (1,755), and Poland (1,695).

The number of asylum requests in France has remained stable in recent months, with a peak of approximately 15,500 applications recorded in October 2024.

In contrast, Germany has witnessed a sharp decline in applications, dropping by 50% from 21,215 requests in July 2024 to 10,630 in March 2025.

According to Le Figaro, this decline is attributed to the tightening of migration policies in Germany, which has faced a series of terrorist attacks. In August of the previous year, a Syrian citizen killed three people and wounded several others during a public celebration in Solingen. In December, a 50-year-old Saudi doctor drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, resulting in six fatalities and around 300 injuries.