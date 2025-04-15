Germany has sent more than 10,000 migrants back to Poland during this period. Notably, the overwhelming majority of these individuals were returned without prior notification to Polish authorities.

According to the Federal Police of Germany, the largest group among those deported consisted of Ukrainian nationals, totaling 2,907 individuals. Many of these migrants were apprehended for crossing the border with expired personal identification documents.

Polish authorities, however, assert that the situation is well under control. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasized that the primary reason for these deportations is bureaucratic inefficiencies rather than a new wave of migration.

Just near the Polish border lies a facility known as the Dublin Center in Germany, from which migrants are dispatched into Polish territory. Forecasts suggest that, in the near future, hundreds more individuals from Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, and other countries will likely be deported from this center.