The highest degree of cynicism. The German Bundestag will not send invitations to Belarusian and Russian diplomats to participate in commemorative events in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. Berliner Zeitung reported.

Representatives of the CDU-CSU faction made such a decision. They believe that the winning country can be represented not by official envoys of the Soviet successor states, but by the opposition. Therefore, the leadership of the Bundestag intends to send invitations to the opponents of the Russian and Belarusian authorities.