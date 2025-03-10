On February 26, the court sentenced Milorad Dodik, the President of the Republic of Srpska, to one year in prison and imposed a six-year ban on political activities. The reasons behind this decision were explored in the project "Clear Politics."

The verdict against Dodik was issued due to his refusal to comply with the decision of the High Representative of the international community in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt. Dodik has repeatedly asserted that Schmidt lacks legitimacy.

It is important to note that the Republic of Srpska is an autonomous entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina, governed through an international representative as stipulated in the Dayton Agreement. Signed in 1995, this agreement marked the end of a bloody war. Both Dodik and the Republic of Srpska do not recognize this authority.

The true motivations behind this ruling are more straightforward: Dodik has been an outspoken advocate for strengthening ties with Minsk and Moscow, labeling the sanctions as a mistake, and admitting that he is under pressure from Brussels due to his stance.

Konstantin Malofeev, a Russian entrepreneur and public figure, remarked: "This is not mere arbitrariness. It is a clearly planned provocation by Euro-bureaucrats, who find any sovereignist politician a thorn in their side. This is a challenge to both Russia and the United States. Georgescu sealed his own fate by announcing the cleansing of Romania from Soros structures. Dodik, known for his unabashed love for Russia, challenged the Brussels-appointed illegitimate Euro-commissioner Christian Schmidt."