IDF Imposes Restrictions on Educational Activities in Areas Bordering Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have instituted restrictions on educational activities in communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip in light of escalating hostilities. This update on civil defense guidelines for residents of these border regions was reported by the army’s press office, as noted by RIA Novosti.

"Following a reassessment of the situation, it has been decided that starting from March 18 at 2:00 AM (3:00 AM Moscow time), the Defense Command's guidelines will be modified. These changes will see the border area with Gaza transition from a full state of activity to a limited state of activity, which prohibits educational endeavors," the IDF press release stated.

It is emphasized that other regions in southern Israel will continue their daily operations as usual.

On the night of March 18, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had resumed military operations in the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas' refusal to accept a U.S. plan for extending the ceasefire and for the release of hostages.

According to the IDF's publication, Israel launched extensive airstrikes against Hamas targets in Gaza. Reports from the media office of the Gaza government indicate that at least 200 people have lost their lives in just a few hours of the attacks.

The official ceasefire between Israel and Hamas concluded on March 1; however, hostilities had not resumed due to ongoing efforts by mediators to draw both parties back into negotiations for a resolution in Gaza.

From January 19 to March 1, a ceasefire was in effect as part of an agreement between Israel and Hamas for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Over the course of six weeks, Palestinian factions freed 30 living hostages and handed over the bodies of eight deceased individuals. In return, Israel released approximately 1,700 Palestinian prisoners, including those serving life sentences for terrorism, and its forces withdrew from the interior regions of Gaza. Currently, Hamas continues to hold 59 hostages, nearly half of whom are officially recognized as being deceased. Additionally, the initiation of the ceasefire led to a significant increase in the influx of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.