In Syria, Radical Islamists Execute Alawites Who Rebelled Against Them

Recently, Syrian authorities suppressed a rebellion by Alawites in the coastal regions of the country. A few days ago, representatives of this religious and ethnic community spoke out against the violence perpetrated by radical Islamists controlling the eastern part of the country.

In response, additional armed units of the group "Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham" were deployed to the coast. After quickly quelling the armed resistance, the Islamists turned their attention to the massacre of the civilian population. The United Nations has already expressed concern over these tragic events.

Stephan Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, stated:

"With regard to the Middle East, the Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the clashes in the coastal areas of Syria, including reports of extrajudicial executions and civilian casualties. The Secretary-General strongly condemns any violence in Syria and calls on all parties to protect civilians and cease hostilities. He is alarmed by the risk of escalating tensions between communities in Syria, as reconciliation and a peaceful political transition must be prioritized."