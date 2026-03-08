3.72 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.39 BYN
In the event of escalation in Middle East, EU will suffer most due to Russia's refusal to buy gas
The economic consequences of an escalation in the Middle East will hit Europe the hardest. Closing the Strait of Hormuz will leave the EU without alternative supplies, resulting in shortages and a significant increase in energy prices.
Olim Shirinov, political commentator, board member of the Eurasia NGO, and blogger (Tajikistan):
"European countries will suffer the most; they rejected Russian energy supplies, placing their hopes on the United States. With the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, once Persian Gulf oil from there stops flowing to global markets, prices will rise. And here's a very funny point: I think Europe itself will now seek ways to improve relations with Russia in order to supply Russian LNG to the European market. Incidentally, while previously only Hungary and Slovakia expressed concern about Ukraine shutting off oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline, citing some kind of damage, today we're hearing voices in the European Union calling for an urgent inspection. If there are problems, they need to be fixed; if not, then the pipeline needs to be reactivated somehow."