"European countries will suffer the most; they rejected Russian energy supplies, placing their hopes on the United States. With the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, once Persian Gulf oil from there stops flowing to global markets, prices will rise. And here's a very funny point: I think Europe itself will now seek ways to improve relations with Russia in order to supply Russian LNG to the European market. Incidentally, while previously only Hungary and Slovakia expressed concern about Ukraine shutting off oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline, citing some kind of damage, today we're hearing voices in the European Union calling for an urgent inspection. If there are problems, they need to be fixed; if not, then the pipeline needs to be reactivated somehow."