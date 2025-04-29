3.65 BYN
Increasing Pressure: Estonia Calls for New Sanctions Against Russia
Estonia is advocating for a strengthening of sanctions against Russia, expressing disappointment with the existing restrictions imposed by the West.
In the view of the MFA Secretary-General, Jonatan Vseviov, despite the implementation of comprehensive sanctions, Russia continues to find ways to circumvent them and reaps substantial profits from its exports.
Consequently, the Estonian diplomat urges for even broader sanctions, despite the fact that it is primarily Europeans who bear the brunt of their consequences.
The official also criticized Donald Trump, asserting that he may have already made a decisive pivot towards Russia.