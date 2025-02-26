The International Olympic Committee has accepted the resignation of Thomas Bach, who has been head of the IOC for the past 12 years.

Bach will continue holding his post for several months, until the election of a new head of the organization, which will be held on 23 June 2025.

Thomas Bach is associated with the late biggest conflicts in and around the Olympic movement. For example, the organization of the recent Olympics in Paris clearly left a lot to be desired. The politicization of sport, in particular, the restrictions on the Russian and Belarusian athletes' participation in sporting events also caused serious public indignation.