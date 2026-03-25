Iran Strikes US Bases in the UAE and Kuwait, Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Kiryat Shmona

Iran struck US bases in the UAE and Kuwait, downtown Tel Aviv, Haifa, and areas north and south of Kiryat Shmona. This was announced by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, according to TASS.

"The strikes targeted enemy command centers, radar stations, and drone hangars, as well as areas north and south of Kiryat Shmona, central Tel Aviv, Haifa, and the Ad-Dhafra bases in the UAE, and Ali al-Salem and Arifjan bases in Kuwait," the Iranian state broadcaster quoted the IRGC statement as saying.

It was previously reported that Iran's largest cities, including Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, the southern city of Shiraz, and the port city of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf, were subjected to large-scale airstrikes. There are no reports yet of damage or casualties as a result of the airstrikes.