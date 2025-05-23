Israel Deploys Additional Forces to Gaza Strip

Approximately an hour ago, the Israel Defense Forces announced that all infantry and armored units of the IDF have entered the Gaza Strip. This marks a significant escalation in the regional conflict — an attempt to establish absolute control over Gaza and to completely dismantle all Hamas structures.

This plan appears to be highly challenging to implement. The total area of the Palestinian enclave is approximately 365 square kilometers, yet Israeli forces currently control only about one-fifth of that territory at best.

Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, a large-scale protest took place yesterday, demanding an immediate halt to the military operation in Gaza. The demonstrators also called for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom they hold accountable for the perceived inability to resolve the conflict.