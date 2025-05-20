3.71 BYN
Israel Prepares to Launch Attack on Iranian Nuclear Facilities
Israel is reportedly preparing to carry out an attack on Iranian nuclear sites, even as the administration of Donald Trump attempts to negotiate a diplomatic agreement with Tehran. This information is reported by CNN.
According to U.S. officials, such an attack would represent a "bold break" from President Donald Trump’s policies. It could also potentially trigger a broader regional conflict in the Middle East.
One official indicated that "the likelihood of Israel striking Iranian nuclear facilities has significantly increased over the past few months."
It remains unclear whether Israeli leaders have made a final decision. Whether Israel will strike, and how it might do so, will depend on its assessment of ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran regarding Iran’s nuclear program. Concerns are fueled not only by public and private statements from high-ranking Israeli officials, suggesting that such a step is under consideration, but also by intercepted messages and observations of Israeli military movements. At the same time, this may only be an attempt by Israel to exert pressure on Iran, urging it to abandon key provisions of its nuclear ambitions.
Donald Trump has threatened military action against Iran if his administration’s efforts to negotiate a new nuclear deal fail.
The report also notes that Israel does not currently have the capability to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program without U.S. assistance. Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran have reached an impasse, primarily over Tehran’s refusal to enrich uranium beyond certain limits.
The United States and Iran, mediated by Oman, have held four rounds of talks aimed at resolving differences over Iran’s nuclear activities. The first round took place on April 12 in Muscat, Oman’s capital; the second on April 19 in Rome; and the third and fourth on April 26 and May 11, again in Muscat. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abdollahian, while the U.S. was represented by Special Envoy Steven Witkoff. A fifth round of negotiations between Iran and the U.S. may be held in Rome from May 24 to 25.