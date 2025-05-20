Israel Prepares to Launch Attack on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

Israel is reportedly preparing to carry out an attack on Iranian nuclear sites, even as the administration of Donald Trump attempts to negotiate a diplomatic agreement with Tehran. This information is reported by CNN.

According to U.S. officials, such an attack would represent a "bold break" from President Donald Trump’s policies. It could also potentially trigger a broader regional conflict in the Middle East.

One official indicated that "the likelihood of Israel striking Iranian nuclear facilities has significantly increased over the past few months."

It remains unclear whether Israeli leaders have made a final decision. Whether Israel will strike, and how it might do so, will depend on its assessment of ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran regarding Iran’s nuclear program. Concerns are fueled not only by public and private statements from high-ranking Israeli officials, suggesting that such a step is under consideration, but also by intercepted messages and observations of Israeli military movements. At the same time, this may only be an attempt by Israel to exert pressure on Iran, urging it to abandon key provisions of its nuclear ambitions.

Donald Trump has threatened military action against Iran if his administration’s efforts to negotiate a new nuclear deal fail.

The report also notes that Israel does not currently have the capability to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program without U.S. assistance. Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran have reached an impasse, primarily over Tehran’s refusal to enrich uranium beyond certain limits.