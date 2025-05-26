3.76 BYN
Israel Rejects Hamas Proposal for Prisoner Exchange and Ceasefire
The Israeli authorities have categorically rejected Hamas’s proposal for a prisoner exchange and a ceasefire. In Tel Aviv, this rejection was likened to an act of capitulation.
Against this backdrop, the Israel Defense Forces are preparing for a large-scale military operation and a prolonged conflict. The Israeli government has approved the mobilization of up to 450,000 reserve soldiers.
These actions by Tel Aviv have elicited condemnation even from its closest European allies. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his confusion over the Israeli Defense Forces’ continued operations in the Gaza Strip, stating that the suffering of civilians can no longer be justified as part of the fight against Hamas terrorism.