Israeli Defense Minister Threatens Total Destruction of Gaza if Conditions Are Not Met

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has threatened complete destruction of Gaza unless the Palestinians release hostages and expel Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has already announced the resumption of ground operations in the Gaza Strip, reclaiming control over the Netzarim corridor in the heart of the enclave.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that his government has intensified its fight against the Palestinian group after several weeks of unsuccessful attempts to secure the release of more hostages. According to the politician, Hamas has rejected several proposals for the return of 59 hostages, 24 of whom are believed to still be alive, in exchange for an extension of the ceasefire that expired on March 1.