Israeli Forces Launch Strikes Near Presidential Palace in Damascus
Israeli military forces carried out strikes in the vicinity of the presidential palace in Damascus. This development is detailed in a joint statement issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
The statement emphasizes that these strikes serve as a clear signal to the Syrian regime.
"We will not permit the deployment of forces to the south of Damascus or any threats to the Druze community," Netanyahu declared.
Earlier, Gallant had warned Damascus that strict action would be taken if attacks against the Syrian Druze continue.