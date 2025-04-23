Latvia approves law on withdrawal from Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3261b4bf-9275-4161-8787-98cf66c5cc45/conversions/be4b575d-c70a-4213-88c9-113889214db0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3261b4bf-9275-4161-8787-98cf66c5cc45/conversions/be4b575d-c70a-4213-88c9-113889214db0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3261b4bf-9275-4161-8787-98cf66c5cc45/conversions/be4b575d-c70a-4213-88c9-113889214db0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3261b4bf-9275-4161-8787-98cf66c5cc45/conversions/be4b575d-c70a-4213-88c9-113889214db0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics has signed a law on the country's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention banning the use, storage and production of anti-personnel mines. BelTA reports with reference to the Latvian media.

"Given the dynamics of the regional security situation, it is important for Latvia not to limit the flexibility of its actions and to be able to use various weapons systems," the explanatory note emphasizes.

Earlier, on April 16, the resolution to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines was approved by the Latvian Saeima. A total of 66 MPs voted in favor of the law, 14 were against it, and 2 abstained. As local media noted, the bill on Latvia's withdrawal from this convention was given urgent status.