Latvia Proposes to Ban Citizens from Studying in Belarus and Russia

Latvia is considering a proposal to prohibit its residents from pursuing education in Russia and Belarus. This provision is suggested as an addition to the education law by the Ministry of Education.

The norm was proposed as an alternative to amendments by National Bloc deputies, which aim to not recognize educational documents obtained in Russia after the onset of the special military operation.

The Ministry of Education stated that such a ban could supposedly help "reduce youth interest in participating in various events under Russian influence and decrease risks to national security."