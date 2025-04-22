Western mass media one after another have been circulating news about what claims the U.S. representatives will hand over to Kiev. For example, The Washington Post assures that Ukrainian and European officials in London "will be confronted with a U.S. proposal to recognize Crimea for Russia and freeze the front line as part of a peace agreement". Also included in the package should be softening of sanctions imposed by Brussels against Moscow.

In its turn, The Financial Times says that the Kremlin is ready to stop hostilities and give up uncontrolled parts of the four regions in exchange for recognizing everything remained as Russian. It is specified that this plan was allegedly discussed by Witkoff with Putin during a meeting in St. Petersburg. This material was commented on by the press secretary of the Russian leader. According to Peskov, there are a lot of fakes being published currently; this also applies to respected publications. He also urged to listen to only the original source of data.