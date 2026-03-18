How does Mark Episkopos, an expert at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Government (Washington, USA), assess relations between Belarus and the US?

For many years, the approach was based on the idea of Euro-Atlantic integration and democratization not only of Belarus but also of the entire post-Soviet space – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and other countries. States were faced with a choice: either they participate in the concept of a Greater Europe from Lisbon to Vladivostok, within which Europe is integrated into Euro-Atlantic institutions and structures, or they oppose the West and automatically become its rivals. The latter option entailed isolation and punishment.

Mark Episkopos:

"Unfortunately, this approach was dominant for many years, and it conditioned America to view the real achievements of Eurasia, the entire post-Soviet space. This approach could never recognize the geopolitical realities facing these countries, for example, Georgia and the 2008 crisis. This, too, was a peculiar attempt to present countries with a civilizational choice – either part of Western civilization or part of a 'bad,' autocratic, authoritarian, alien civilization."

Now, the interviewee believes, there is a significantly different approach, based on respect and recognition of the sovereignty of Eurasian countries. "They are where they are on the map and have their reasons for maintaining constructive and stable relations with all their neighbors. Belarus wants good relations with both Russia and the West. This was one of the key elements of the idea of a multi-vector policy. Now, the United States must support the idea of multi-vector approaches in Eurasia, including in American-Belarusian relations," the interviewee stated.

In the past, multi-vectorism was viewed as a moral and ideological issue. Now, the approach is based on specific interests and opportunities for economic and political cooperation. Incidentally, Belarus and the United States are engaged in a dialogue on humanitarian issues.

There are prospects for full diplomatic normalization in the future. Bilateral relations between America and Belarus should be based on concrete opportunities and mutually beneficial agreements.