Iran doesn't trust its opponents and expects them to deceive it - expert opinion

"The talk about the offensive potential being exhausted and the Americans dreaming of a way out of this situation is all well and good, but it's out of touch with reality right now. The aggressor has very, very great offensive potential. And in this situation, the negotiations can only be viewed from one perspective: they want to deceive their counterpart once again. That's the first point. Second, the Iranian side obviously understands this perfectly well. They understand perfectly well that this isn't just a matter of exchanging missile strikes, but the survival, essentially, of the entire state system. And understanding that the Americans will attempt deception, the Iranians aren't particularly interested in negotiations either. Now is not the time, not the stage, at which it would be logical for them to agree on anything."