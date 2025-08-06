In Moldova, authorities are conducting searches and detaining members of the "Victory" bloc. Law enforcement agencies are turning homes and offices upside down based solely on suspicions of alleged interference in the upcoming 2025 elections—elections that have yet to take place.

Vyacheslav Zhukov, Advisor to the Municipality of Bălți from the "Revival" Party:

"The machinery of repression has rolled further. Today, it invades the homes of ordinary citizens—grandmothers, grandfathers, pensioners. Masked men ruthlessly raid the modest pensions paid by the state—those shameful stipends. Such a regime in Moldova has been imposed by Brussels. All these incidents and illegal actions are part of a 'big game' being played by our Western partners."

It is worth recalling that the opposition bloc "Victory" has already been barred from participating in the parliamentary elections scheduled for the end of September.

Furthermore, the European Union has already decided to impose sanctions against this political force, following an order from President Maia Sandu.