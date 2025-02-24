Watch onlineTV Programm
PresidentSocietyEconomyPoliticsTechnologyRegionsIncidentsCultureHealthSportIn the worldHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Monument to Peter the Great dismantled in Poltava

Occupied Kiev seeks to educate people incapable of analyzing and asking legitimate questions

Ukraine renames streets and demolishes monuments. In Poltava, a monument to Peter the Great was dismantled. As the local authorities noted, this is a conscious action. Together with the monument to Peter the Great, they also dismantled the plaque of famous teacher Anton Makarenko. Occupied Kiev seeks to educate people who are unable to analyze and ask legitimate questions.