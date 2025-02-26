Palestinian Human Rights Advocate: Trump Wants to Turn Palestine into a Casino or Brothel

Trump posted a generated video on his social media platform, Truth Social, showcasing himself relaxing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and entrepreneur Elon Musk in a Palestinian enclave that has been rebuilt and gentrified after the war.

"Gaza will be much more beautiful than Trump imagines, as he seeks to turn it into a casino or brothel, which will never happen. Trump's vision will not come to fruition. The resilience and dissent of the Palestinian people will prevent it," said the spokesperson for the agency, who heads the International Commission in Support of the Palestinian People's Rights.