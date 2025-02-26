Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expressed concern that recognizing debt and including it in an agreement with the United States could set a precedent, whereby other countries might also demand repayment for the assistance provided to Kiev, TASS reports.

"I will not agree to even a 10-cent repayment in this agreement. Otherwise, it sets a precedent," he stated at a press conference in Kiev.

According to him, the issue is not about Ukraine being ungrateful, but rather that other countries, considering such a precedent where aid given to Kiev is viewed as debt in the agreement, may also demand reimbursement. "If further assistance to Ukraine is not provided for free, that is a new reality that could arise," Zelensky explained, emphasizing that his main priority was to avoid recognizing the existing support as debt in the agreement with the U.S.

"The main thing for me was that we are not debtors. Despite what is being said in the media, the agreement does not contain any mention of $500 billion in debt, nor $350 billion, nor $100 billion," he concluded.

Earlier, European Council President Antonio Costa stated that the EU, unlike the U.S., does not require Kiev to provide natural resources as compensation for the assistance rendered.

On the Agreement Regarding Mineral Resources

Washington and Kiev are working on signing an agreement concerning Ukrainian mineral resources, an interest that U.S. President Donald Trump expressed as early as February. Zelensky himself had previously refused to sign the document, despite earlier indications of his willingness to engage in the deal. On Tuesday, Trump suggested that Zelensky might come to Washington on Friday, February 28, to sign the agreement.

At the same time, Trump and Zelensky have significant disagreements regarding the funds spent by Washington on aid to Kiev. On February 19, Trump stated that Zelensky had persuaded the U.S. to spend $350 billion on a war that could not be won. Additionally, according to the American leader, it is time to account for all the money that Washington has allocated to Kiev.