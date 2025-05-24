3.76 BYN
Muravsky: Authorities of Moldova Entrapped the Country in a Tariff and Credit Trap
The authorities of Moldova have driven the nation into a perilous web of tariffs and indebtedness. This stark assessment comes from former Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Muravsky.
The politician highlights that the claims from Chisinau regarding effective economic injections through credit funds are nothing but a facade, as the reality tells a different story: tariffs have surged, the population is struggling to pay their bills, and both the absolute levels of poverty and extreme destitution have increased significantly. Additionally, there is a growing outflow of the working-age population.
Year after year, Moldova's macroeconomic prospects continue to deteriorate, with agriculture and business sectors suffering through difficult times, and inflation on the rise. Meanwhile, the measures taken—such as pension indexation and salary increases—are insufficient to cover the escalating costs, notes Alexander Muravsky.