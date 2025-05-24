The authorities of Moldova have driven the nation into a perilous web of tariffs and indebtedness. This stark assessment comes from former Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Muravsky.

The politician highlights that the claims from Chisinau regarding effective economic injections through credit funds are nothing but a facade, as the reality tells a different story: tariffs have surged, the population is struggling to pay their bills, and both the absolute levels of poverty and extreme destitution have increased significantly. Additionally, there is a growing outflow of the working-age population.