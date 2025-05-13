3.69 BYN
Netanyahu Announces Major Offensive in the Gaza Strip For Total Destruction of Hamas
The Prime Minister of Israel has declared that a large-scale military operation is imminent in the Gaza Strip, with the objective of completely dismantling the Hamas movement.
The Prime Minister of Israel has declared that a large-scale military operation is imminent in the Gaza Strip, with the objective of completely dismantling the Hamas movement.
Addressing reservists, he emphasized that the operation would commence in the coming days and would not cease even if some hostages are released. While he mentioned the possibility of a temporary ceasefire, Netanyahu affirmed that Israel intends to "go all the way."
The Prime Minister also stated that Israel is seeking countries willing to accept Palestinians from Gaza. Experts interpret this as a potential move towards forced displacement, a practice that violates international law.