Budapest has voiced serious concern over the escalating threats to its energy security, stemming from Kiev's actions and the European Union's plan to phase out Russian gas. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban convened an emergency session to address this urgent issue.

He stated that Brussels' initiative would inflict severe damage on Hungary’s socio-economic interests, as the country predominantly relies on Russian oil and gas. Orban emphasized his firm intention to prevent a complete ban on the supply of Russian energy resources to Europe.