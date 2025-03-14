Orbán Presents 12 Demands to European Union

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has put forth 12 demands to the European Union, including a call regarding Ukraine. He detailed these demands in a post on the social media platform X.

"What does the Hungarian people demand from Brussels? Let there be peace, freedom, and unity," he stated.

The first demand is a call to create a "Europe of Nations," followed by a requirement for equality before the law for all member states.

Furthermore, he advocated for the restoration of powers unlawfully taken from nations, as well as for national sovereignty and a strong veto right for the governments of member states.

Orbán also called for the expulsion of Soros agents, the removal of corrupt lobbyists from parliament, and the elimination of the Union's debt to avoid passing it on to future generations.

"Do not interfere with border protection, do not bring in migrants, and expel those who have arrived illegally," he added.

The Prime Minister urged for an end to the flow of corrupt dollars and euros into EU member states.

He also highlighted the importance of banning unnatural re-education of children and the protection of Europe's Christian heritage.

"We demand peace in Europe and a union without Ukraine," Orbán concluded.