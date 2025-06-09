Negotiations among the members of the ruling coalition are ongoing, as tomorrow’s vote presents an excellent opportunity to exert pressure on the prime minister. Additionally, new parties have emerged, indicating their readiness to join forces with supporters of Karol Nawróсki, the opposition "PiS" faction.

But it may not only be the government that faces collapse. Rumors continue to circulate that the authorities, following the Romanian example, are preparing to annul the results of the presidential election. There is still time for such a move—Nawróсki will only assume presidential powers in a month or a month and a half, and the inauguration is scheduled for June 6. Poland, by all indications, is entering a period of political turbulence. The risks are mounting day by day, hour by hour.