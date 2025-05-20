According to a recent survey conducted by the polling organization Pollster, a striking 59% of voters do not believe the promises made by presidential candidates during the election campaign.

The election takes place against the backdrop of declining living standards and deteriorating well-being among Poles—issues that were not promised to them. The current realities of the country include rising national debt, a burgeoning budget deficit, and significant increases in food prices and utility costs. Yet, the authorities seem to turn a blind eye to these pressing concerns, instead prioritizing policies of militarization and intimidation.