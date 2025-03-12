President of Poland Calls on Washington to Place Nuclear Weapons in Poland

Polish President Andrzej Duda has urged Washington to relocate nuclear weapons from the United States or Western Europe to Polish territory. The politician claims to have discussed this matter with Keith Kellogg, a former advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump on Ukraine. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing the Financial Times.

"The President of Poland has called on the U.S. to move nuclear weapons to Polish territory," states the newspaper's article.

In an interview, Duda remarked that it is "obvious" that Trump could relocate American nuclear warheads currently situated in the U.S. or Western Europe to Poland. He mentioned that he recently talked about this issue with Kellogg.