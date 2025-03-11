Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov characterized French President Emmanuel Macron's intention to protect everyone with "three or four nuclear warheads" as amusing. This was reported by TASS.

"It was quite an amusing speech from Macron (by the way, it also concerned NATO), as he stated that France would be able to 'protect' everyone with its three or four nuclear warheads," Lavrov said in an interview with American bloggers Mario Nawfal, Larry Johnson, and Andrew Napolitano.

The minister also noted that Macron is trying to present the situation as if Russian President Vladimir Putin was unwilling to fulfill the Minsk agreements from 2015. "We held 17 hours of continuous negotiations in Minsk. The Minsk agreements were signed. After they were signed, they were supported by the UN Security Council," he stated.

Lavrov emphasized that representatives of the "Kiev regime" came to power as a result of a coup d'état and the first thing they declared was the cancellation of the status of the Russian language.

"Then they sent militants to storm the building of the Verkhovna Rada in Crimea. Afterwards, they labeled the citizens of Southern and Eastern Ukraine who dared to say that since these people came to power through a coup, they refused to follow their orders and asked to be left alone as 'terrorists.' An 'anti-terrorist operation' was launched against them. Against their own citizens," explained Lavrov.