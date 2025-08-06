3.69 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.48 BYN
Rheinmetall Profits from the Ukrainian Conflict
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Indeed, any war primarily benefits the defense industry. German defense contractor Rheinmetall has significantly profited from the Ukraine conflict. Over the past two and a half years, the company's stock price has increased nearly twentyfold. In the first half of this year, Rheinmetall's turnover exceeded 4.7 billion euros—almost a quarter more than the same period last year.
This growth reflects the substantial increase in ammunition supplies for tanks and artillery to NATO countries and Ukraine. The company continues to expand its manufacturing capacity and projects a revenue growth of 25-30% by year's end.