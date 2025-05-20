Romanians call for annulment of presidential election results

The leader of the Alliance for the Unification of Romanians, George Simion, who lost the second round of elections, is calling on the country's Constitutional Court to annul the results of the vote.

"I officially ask the Constitutional Court to annul the presidential elections in Romania (May 2025) for the same reasons that the December elections were annulment: external interference by state and non-state actors. This time there is evidence! Neither France, nor Moldova, nor anyone else has the right to interfere in the elections of another state. To all Romanians: urgently contact the Constitutional Court and demand that this farce be annulled," called the leader of the Alliance for the Unification of Romanians, George Simion.